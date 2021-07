Libre-SOC Test ASIC Going To Fabrication, Using TSMC 180nm Process

Libre-SOC that started out as Libre RISC-V in aspiring to be an open-source software/hardware Vulkan accelerator but then renamed to Libre-SOC after changing over to the OpenPOWER architecture is now seeing test fabrication done using TSMC's 180nm process.This test ASIC is being fabbed thanks to Imec's MPW Shuttle Service, Libre-SOC is all about being a hybrid CPU/GPU that's 100% open-source but obviously not the fastest compared to today's graphics processors. For achieving the graphics acceleration the plan is basically to use the likes of Mesa's software OpenGL/Vulkan implementations atop this Power-based chip. This ambitious open-source hardware project has been able to move forward thanks to grants from the likes of NLNet and cooperation from Chips4Makers and Sorbonne Université.

Libre-SOC in its current form implements a fixed-point subset of OpenPOWER ISA v3.0B. The ASIC at present has 130k gates and measures in at 5.5 x 5.9 mm2.Multiple test fabrications using Imec's MPW Shuttle Service on a TSMC 180nm process are expected before this chip is possibly ready for use as a hybrid CPU-VPU-GPU. The next test ASIC is expected to include a draft version of Cray-style vector extensions.More details on this achievement via the OpenPOWER blog