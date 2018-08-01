Libre Computer's Renegade Elite Offers USB-C With DP, PCI-E x4, 4GB LPDDR4, 6 Cores

While yesterday we looked at the Renegade ROK-RK3328-CC Libre Computer Board, they already have the successor well in the works. The Renegade was interesting as for just dollars more than the Rasberry Pi it offers better performance, Gigabit Ethernet makes the networking potential a lot more than the slow Ethernet on the Pi, there is USB 3.0 connectivity, and its using DDR4 memory, among other technical advantages. But the new Renegade Elite even puts that to shame.
The Renegade Elite is their second-generation model and another joint project with Firefly. This new board is set to offer HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0 Type C with DisplayPort 1.2 capabilities, three USB 2.0 Type A ports, PCI Express x4 header, Power over Ethernet support, an embdded DisplayPort connector, 4GB of LPDDR4 system memory, and a Rockchip RK3399 SoC. This SoC yields two ARM Cortex-A72 cores and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores. For graphics there is an ARM Mali-T860.
Pricing on this much more powerful and featureful Renegade Elite is set to start at $99 USD. The boards are expected to start shipping this month. Those wanting to learn more about the Libre Computer's Renegade Elite can do so via IndieGoGo.
