Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 was released in the past few days as the JPEG image codec library known for being quite speedy thanks to its various optimizations on different CPU instruction sets, by as much as two to six times faster than the conventional JPEG library.
With Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 there are now AVX2 SIMD implementations for color-space conversion, chroma down/up-samping, integer quantization and sample conversion, and other processes. For AVX2-capable Intel/AMD CPUs this is generally yielding double digit percentage improvements for the new code paths.
Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 also now makes use of CMake on all platforms and has thrown out its Autotools build system support. Other changes with version 2.0 include some API additions, improved error handling, Loongson MMI SIMD implementations for some processes, SIMD SSE2 acceleration for Huffman encoding, CMYK JPEG image decompression improvements, and various fixes.
More details on Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 via its announcement on GitHub.
