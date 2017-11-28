Libinput Picking up Record & Replay Abilities For Input
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 28 November 2017 at 05:49 AM EST. 7 Comments
Linux input expert and libinput creator Peter Hutterer of Red Hat is working on support for libinput to handle natively recording and replaying of input events.

Currently FreeDesktop.org's evemu command is capable of recording and replaying input events through the kernel's input subsystem. But with evemu being less than perfect, Peter has been working on new libinput-record and libinput-replay commands for handling input recording and playback.

Evemu is being replaced since its current API is difficult, the new libinput approach is relying upon a JSON-based data format that can be more easily extended, and will be easier to adopt/deploy with it being shipped as part of libinput. This new implementation is also able to record and replay multiple input devices simultaneously as another benefit over evemu.

More details can be found via this patch series.
