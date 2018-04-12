Libinput Getting Support For Custom Acceleration Profiles

The latest libinput hackery being worked on by Linux input expert Peter Hutterer at Red Hat is custom profile support for pointer acceleration.
The set of 23 patches posted this morning allow for setting a custom pointer acceleration profile in libinput that maps speed to an acceleration factor. The acceleration curve can be set by the user supplying a number of points along their desired acceleration curve.
The patches for now can be found on wayland-devel. The documentation about this custom pointer acceleration profile support can be found via this patch.
