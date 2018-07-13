Libinput Gets Reworked Trackpoint Acceleration

Peter Hutterer at Red Hat is trying again to get trackpoint acceleration performing nicely under the libinput library so trackpoints behave nicely across Wayland, X.Org, and Mir systems.
Hutterer believes now that libinput's previous trackpoint acceleration code was "simply broken", but he believes this new code is on the right track and supports a wider configuration range.
Unfortunately though his level of confidence isn't the highest with not many users testing out the new libinput code for trackpoint acceleration, "I wish I could say this has been extensively tested by multiple users but I've given up hope on that. Pointer acceleration testing feedback is usually zero or so close to zero that the difference doesn't matter. It's been tested on the machines I have access to and it works better there."
It will also be harder for reporting trackpoint issues moving forward. Peter noted, "Any pointer acceleration bugs that aren't accompanied by either some patches or workable algorithms will be closed as cantfix from now on."
Details on libinput's trackpoint acceleration changes via this mailing list post.
