Libinput 1.20 Released With Improved High Resolution Scrolling
Libinput 1.20 is out today as the first update since last September to this widely-used Linux input handling library that is relied on both within X.Org and Wayland powered desktops.

Most significant to libinput 1.20 is improving the high resolution scroll wheel support. Libinput has already supported high resolution scrolling in conjunction with recent Linux kernel versions, but with libinput 1.20 it should be in better shape thanks to new heuristics. High resolution scroll wheel support is a nice improvement for the Linux desktop and now in better shape once 2022 Linux distributions begin making use of this updated input library.

Beyond more reliable high resolution scroll support, libinput 1.20 has better handling of tool pen/rubber button events for graphics tablets, improved detection to avoid dealing with joysticks and gamepads, and improved clickpad detection. There is also the usual assortment of new device quirks and general bug fixes.


José Expósito stepped up to manage libinput 1.20, which was released this morning and the brief details on the new release can be found via the announcement.
