Just under one month since the libinput 1.15 test release, this input handling library is now out with its official update.
Among the changes to find with libinput 1.15 are scroll button locking, a new pad key event for special event buttons (such as for launching an on-screen display), touchpad scrolling speed fixes, a new libinput debug-tablet tool, various device fixes / quirks added, and other fixes.
More details on today's libinput 1.15.0 release via the wayland-devel mailing list.
2 Comments