Libinput 1.15 Released For Improving Input On X.Org + Wayland Desktops
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 3 January 2020 at 07:11 AM EST. 2 Comments
X.ORG --
Just under one month since the libinput 1.15 test release, this input handling library is now out with its official update.

Among the changes to find with libinput 1.15 are scroll button locking, a new pad key event for special event buttons (such as for launching an on-screen display), touchpad scrolling speed fixes, a new libinput debug-tablet tool, various device fixes / quirks added, and other fixes.

More details on today's libinput 1.15.0 release via the wayland-devel mailing list.
2 Comments
Related News
X.Org Saw A Lot Of Work In The 2010s Even With Wayland Taking Off
XWayland Gets Tidied Up Ahead Of The Holidays For The Eventual X.Org Server 1.21
Mir Lands Server-Side Decoration Support For XWayland
Libinput 1.15 Is On Approach With Various Improvements/Fixes For Linux Input Handling
Before Ending 2019, Vintage SiS X.Org Driver Sees A New Release
XWayland Multi-Buffering Lands To Avoid Stuttering / Tearing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
The Experimental GCN 1.0 GPU Support Might Be Dropped From AMDGPU Linux Driver
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
Linux's exFAT Driver Looking To Still Be Replaced By A Newer Driver From Samsung
Fwupd 1.3.6 Firmware Updater Released With Initial Windows Support