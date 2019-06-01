Libinput 1.14 Will Support Dell's Totem Input Device
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 19 June 2019 at 01:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
After Dell Canvas Totem support wasn't merged for libinput 1.13, the code for this nifty input device was merged last week and will be part of the upcoming Libinput 1.14.

The Linux 4.19 kernel introduced support for the Dell Canvas Totem input device but there are libinput changes needed for this user-space input library that sits between the kernel and X11/Wayland. Those changes are what's now coming for Libinput 1.14 though if you are using Wayland, there are protocol additions needed as well that are not yet in place.

If you aren't familiar with it, the Dell Canvas Totem is a dial-like input device that can be used on Dell's Canvas touch-screen for complementary actions along with Dell's Canvas Pen. The easiest way to understand the Totem is by checking out Dell's video:


Dell announced the Totem two years ago while the Linux support is finally getting in order. However, there isn't yet any notable applications/tool-kits at least on Linux that support utilizing this specialized input device.

Red Hat input expert Peter Hutterer, who also maintains libinput, has blogged about the Totem support addition for the upcoming libinput 1.14. If you are interested in this unique input device, Peter's post has all the interesting technical bits.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
PCI Express 6.0 Announced For Release In 2021 With 64 GT/s Transfer Rates
The Newest Wacom Intuos Pro Small Drawing Tablet To Be Supported By Linux 5.3
Google's New Graphics Driver Developer Flips On UBWC For Freedreno
Purism Talks Up The Librem 5 Smartphone Boot Speed, Price Increase Coming
Libre RISC-V Snags $50k EUR Grant To Work On Its RISC-V 3D GPU Chip
ClearFog ARM Workstation Speed Even More Compelling But Now Called HoneyComb LX2K
Popular News This Week
CERN Is Working To Move Further Away From Microsoft Due To License Costs Going Up By 10x
AMD Zen 2 CPUs Come With A Few New Instructions - At Least WBNOINVD, CLWB, RDPID
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Zstd-Compressing The Linux Kernel Has Been Brought Up Again
Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows Subsystem For Linux 2
Systemd Is Now Seeing Continuous Fuzzing By Fuzzit