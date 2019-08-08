Libinput 1.14 Released With Dell Canvas Totem Support, Touchpad Improvements
Version 1.14 of the libinput library for unified input handling on Linux X.Org and Wayland systems is now available.

Libinput 1.14 is notable for introducing support for the Dell Canvas Totem input device as a unique input device and we could be seeing more of these types of devices in the future.


Libinput 1.14 also brings the user-space bits around high resolution scrolling, better thumb detection on trackpads, touch-capable tablets now tie both devices together for rotation, better handling of tablets emitting duplicate tool events, and a variety of other improvements.

More details on libinput 1.14 for improving Linux input support can be found via the mailing list announcement by Red Hat's input expert, Peter Hutterer.
