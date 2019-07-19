Linux input expert Peter Hutterer of Red Hat shipped the much anticipated release candidate today for libinput 1.14, the open-source input handling library used by both X.Org and Wayland systems.
Libinput 1.14 is bringing the Dell Canvas Totem input device support that previously had been pushed back from the 1.12 release. The Totem input device support has the kernel and libinput support in place but still really requires more tool-kit/user-space integration (as well as Wayland protocol changes, etc) for having the functionality like they showcase on Windows:
But is it more of a novelty or will such input devices begin to take off? Only time will tell. But at least now libinput finally has its side of the support in order.
The libinput 1.14 release candidate also has improved thumb detection for touch-pads, touch-capable tablets can now tie both devices together for rotation, better handling of duplicate tool events from tablets, and various other improvements.
More details on the libinput 1.14 RC via the release announcement.
