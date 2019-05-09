While "just a point release", libinput 1.13.2 was released today as the newest update to this widely-used X11/Wayland Linux input handling library. With libinput 1.13.2 are two notable fixes.
First up, those using Apple Bluetooth-enabled touchpads will find better finger detection with this update. The Apple Bluetooth touchpads now detect the correct touch size and as such is able to provide more reliable finger detection.
The other notable improvement with libinput 1.13.2 is for drawing tablets that offer a touchpad component will now correctly rotate the touchpad input to match the orientation of the drawing tablet. Up to now devices like the Wacom Intuos Pro would end up having different orientations between the touchpad and tablet itself.
More details on libinput 1.13.2 via Wayland-devel.
