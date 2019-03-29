Libinput 1.13 Released With Improved Touch Arbitration, Better Triple Tap Detection
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 March 2019 at 03:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Longtime Linux input expert Peter Hutterer has released version 1.13 of libinput, the input library used both by Wayland and X.Org Linux desktops for unified input handling.

Libinput 1.13 isn't a huge release as two big features were delayed to libinput 1.14: high resolution scrolling and Dell Canvas' Totem support. The high resolution scrolling pairs with Logitech/Microsoft mice on recent kernels (Linux 5.0+) to offer a smoother scrolling experience.


The Dell Totem is a nifty new input device that Linux developers have been working on fully supporting for a while but still will require work by application/toolkit developers to really make it as intriguing as it is on Windows. But the Totem support from the libinput side will have to wait until the next release now, which based upon past release timing, will likely be in H2-2019.

What there is to find with libinput 1.13 is better triple tap detection and improved touch arbitration for touchscreens/tablets. There are also various fixes and the other usual maintenance work. More details in Peter's announcement.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Dbus-Broker 19 Released With Fixes For This Speedy D-Bus User-Space Implementation
Jolla Releases Sailfish SDK 2.0
CloudFlare Launches "BoringTun" As Rust-Written WireGuard User-Space Implementation
POCL 1.3 Is On The Way For The Portable Computing Language
Flatpak 1.2.4 Released To Address Security Issue - Sandbox Bypass Vulnerability
FSF Certifies A USB Microphone For Respecting Your Freedom Plus Some Network Adapters
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Redox OS 0.5 Released With New C Library Written In Rust
GNU Nano 4.0 Text Editor Released
vkOpenArena: The ioquake3-Powered OpenArena Game Gets Ported To Vulkan