Longtime Linux input expert Peter Hutterer has released version 1.13 of libinput, the input library used both by Wayland and X.Org Linux desktops for unified input handling.
Libinput 1.13 isn't a huge release as two big features were delayed to libinput 1.14: high resolution scrolling and Dell Canvas' Totem support. The high resolution scrolling pairs with Logitech/Microsoft mice on recent kernels (Linux 5.0+) to offer a smoother scrolling experience.
The Dell Totem is a nifty new input device that Linux developers have been working on fully supporting for a while but still will require work by application/toolkit developers to really make it as intriguing as it is on Windows. But the Totem support from the libinput side will have to wait until the next release now, which based upon past release timing, will likely be in H2-2019.
What there is to find with libinput 1.13 is better triple tap detection and improved touch arbitration for touchscreens/tablets. There are also various fixes and the other usual maintenance work. More details in Peter's announcement.
