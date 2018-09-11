Libinput 1.12 Released With New Quirks System, Touchpad Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 11 September 2018 at 07:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Peter Hutterer announced the release today of libinput v1.12 as the widely used Linux input handling library on Wayland/Mir/X.Org desktops.

Libinput 1.12 is a big release that has been in development the past few months and features its own quirks system to replace their use of the hwdb hardware database, new documentation, better support for FreeBSD, new trackpoints code, improved touchpad behavior, better palm detection, new pointer jump detection code, and a variety of other fixes and improvements for this generic input handling library.


There were more than three-hundred patches this cycle and all-around v1.12 should be a big step forward for the project. More details on libinput 1.12 can be found via the release announcement.
