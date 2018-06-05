Libinput 1.11 Released With Record & Replay Capabilities, New Acceleration Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 5 June 2018 at 05:53 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Libinput 1.11 is out today as a significant update to this generic input handling library for Linux systems that is used by both X.Org (in the form of xf86-input-libinput) as well as Wayland systems for their unified input needs. The Libinput 1.11 release offers several new features.

One of the big features to libinput 1.11 is integrated record and replay capabilities. This allows for Libinput to record input events and to then replay them back at a later point, which can be practical for debugging and similar use-cases.

Libinput 1.11 also has seen improvements to its jitter detection code to cut down on the number of false positives, new touchpad acceleration code was merged, the maximum delta for trackpoints has been increased, and there are a variety of smaller fixes.

More details on today's libinput 1.11.0 release can be found via the announcement by libinput maintainer Peter Hutterer of Red Hat.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Weston Might Move To 4 Month Releases While Wayland's Maturity May Stop Timed Cycles
Weston Now Has Its New Touchscreen Calibrator
Igalia Continues Working On Wayland & Accelerated Media Decode In Chromium On Linux
Libinput 1.11 Is Bringing With It Many Linux Input Improvements
Purism Is Proposing A Virtual Keyboard Protocol For Wayland
Wayland-Protocols 1.14 Brings Updated XDG-Shell & XDG-Output
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
Red Hat Compiler Developer Working On Compiler-Assisted Performance Analysis For GCC