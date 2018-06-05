Libinput 1.11 is out today as a significant update to this generic input handling library for Linux systems that is used by both X.Org (in the form of xf86-input-libinput) as well as Wayland systems for their unified input needs. The Libinput 1.11 release offers several new features.
One of the big features to libinput 1.11 is integrated record and replay capabilities. This allows for Libinput to record input events and to then replay them back at a later point, which can be practical for debugging and similar use-cases.
Libinput 1.11 also has seen improvements to its jitter detection code to cut down on the number of false positives, new touchpad acceleration code was merged, the maximum delta for trackpoints has been increased, and there are a variety of smaller fixes.
More details on today's libinput 1.11.0 release can be found via the announcement by libinput maintainer Peter Hutterer of Red Hat.
Add A Comment