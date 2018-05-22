Libinput 1.11 Is Bringing With It Many Linux Input Improvements
Within the libinput world, the 1.11 development cycle has been going on long with Libinput 1.10 having debuted in January. But this long development cycle is bringing with it many changes.

Peter Hutterer of Red Hat who started the libinput project today announced the first release candidate of the upcoming libinput 1.11.

Among the changes since libinput 1.10.0 are the new libinput record/replay features for recording and playback of input events for debugging purposes. reworked touchpad jitter detection code, changing the touchpad acceleration code to be similar to pointer acceleration on macOS, increasing the maximum delta for trackpoints, new APIs, and various fixes and other improvements all over the place for this generic input handling library used by both X.Org and Wayland based systems.

Libinput 1.11 is shaping up to be a huge release and the complete change-log can be found via today's RC1 announcement.
