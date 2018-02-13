Red Hat's Peter Hutterer has announced the release of libinput 1.10, the latest feature release of this input handling library used by Wayland-based Linux desktops and optionally by those still using the X.Org Server.
Libinput 1.10 removes the touchpad hysteresis for yielding a more reactive pointer while still avoiding pointer wobbles.
There are also fixes to the new button debouncing code, the touchpad tapping code now handles palm detection, and better handling of some new Wacom devices.
More details on libinput 1.10 via today's release announcement.
