Libinput 1.10 Released With Better Palm Detection, Drops Touchpad Hysteresis
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 13 February 2018 at 04:55 AM EST. 3 Comments
WAYLAND --
Red Hat's Peter Hutterer has announced the release of libinput 1.10, the latest feature release of this input handling library used by Wayland-based Linux desktops and optionally by those still using the X.Org Server.

Libinput 1.10 removes the touchpad hysteresis for yielding a more reactive pointer while still avoiding pointer wobbles.

There are also fixes to the new button debouncing code, the touchpad tapping code now handles palm detection, and better handling of some new Wacom devices.

More details on libinput 1.10 via today's release announcement.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Wayland 1.15 & Weston 4.0 Now Planned For Release In April
SDL Now Supports Wayland's XDG-Shell
Atomic Mode-Setting Finally Landing For Wayland's Weston Compositor
Igalia's Battle Getting Chromium Running Nicely On Wayland
Purism Might Develop An X11-Free Wayland Compositor Aligned With GNOME
Libinput 1.10 Is On The Way To Remove Touchpad Hysteresis
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
Steam Audio 2.0 Adds AMD TrueAudio Next Support