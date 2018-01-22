Peter Hutterer of Red Hat has announced the first release candidate of libinput 1.10 today, which isn't a big feature release but rather incorporates a few new features with many bug fixes for this input handling library used by X.Org and Wayland systems.
Peter notes the most notable change for libinput 1.10 is the removal of the touchpad hysteresis code. This code was previously used to prevent pointer wobbles while now the code has been worked to analyze the event sequence for pointer wobbles and if none exist the hysteresis won't be applied. This should lead to a more reactive pointer.
Libinput 1.10 is also working on new button debouncing fixes, improvements for newer Wacom tablets, and a variety of fixes.
More details on libinput 1.10 RC1 can be found via the release announcement. Overall, Libinput is becoming quite mature and good shape so it's not too surprising there is less end-user facing feature additions these days.
4 Comments