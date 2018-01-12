The Linux Graphics Stack Gets Further Meson-ized: Now With Libdrm Support

The work on adding optional Meson build system support to the Linux graphics stack and other key open-source projects continues...
Going back to last September has been work for Meson-izing Mesa as an alternative build system rather than Autotools, CMake, or SCons within Mesa. It's been delivering fast results and since the initial port landed more Mesa components have become supported by the Meson build.
Just in the past few days were more Meson commits in Mesa for further improvements, the ability to build the Clover OpenCL state tracker, SWR driver support and more.
For the Mesa DRM library, libdrm, that sits between Mesa and the Linux kernel there is now Meson support. As of today, the initial Meson port for libdrm is available in Git. The nearly two thousand lines of Meson build system configuration details is now in place, including support for the libdrm test cases. This is complementary to libdrm's existing Autotools and Android build system support.
The Linux graphics stack isn't the only place receiving Meson adoption but within the GNOME camp especially there continues to be porting efforts to this build system, systemd has switched to using Meson, etc. Most Linux developers have become interested in this build system for its faster build times with the Ninja back-end.
