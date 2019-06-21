Libdrm Picks Up Support For AMD Navi
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 21 June 2019 at 02:49 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
As another one of the prerequisites for landing the AMD Radeon RX 5000 series "Navi" support in Mesa, the libdrm bits have just been merged.

Libdrm is the Mesa DRM library that is needed for sitting between the Linux kernel Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) interfaces and the user-space components (depending upon the driver, as is required by like RadeonSI). Libdrm also ends up being used by the DDX drivers like xf86-video-amdgpu and other components as well depending upon the driver. As of a short time ago, the Navi bits landed in libdrm Git.

The Navi support here isn't all that exciting and mostly boilerplate code for a new generation for a new family ID, a new member for a tile steering override for GFX10, GDDR6 as a new video memory type, and the largest addition is simply the new tests for VCN 2.0 video decode support.

So it's really quite small as is usually the case on the libdrm side and nothing like the 459 patches so far to the Linux kernel for the AMDGPU kernel driver, dozens of patches so far to the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end, or the likely thousands of lines of new code for bringing up the RadeonSI Gallium3D support that is imminent. There will also be work still on the AMDVLK side for their official Vulkan driver and in due course the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver support.

Stay tuned for our continued open-source Navi driver coverage leading up to launch-day benchmarks on 7 July.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RadeonSI Gets Some Tidying Ahead Of Navi/GFX10 Support (Radeon RX 5700 Series)
AMDVLK Still Hasn't Yet Adopted FreeSync Support
Radeon Software for Linux 19.20 Brings RHEL 8.0 Support
AMD Posts 459 Linux Kernel Patches Providing Navi Support - 412k+ Lines Of Code
AMD Wires Its New Runtime Linker Into RadeonSI Gallium3D
New GFX1011 / GFX1012 Targets Appear In AMDGPU LLVM Compiler Backend
Popular News This Week
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan
Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows Subsystem For Linux 2
AMD Posts 459 Linux Kernel Patches Providing Navi Support - 412k+ Lines Of Code
Systemd Is Now Seeing Continuous Fuzzing By Fuzzit