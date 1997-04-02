Libdrm 2.4.97 was released today by AMD's Marek Olšák as the newest version of this Mesa DRM library. The main feature of this list is a newer, faster buffer object list API for the AMDGPU code.
Libdrm releases these days tend not to be too exciting and for v2.4.97 are just over a dozen changes. Many of the changes are AMDGPU related and include some test updates and updating the list of GPU marketing names but most notably is a faster buffer object (BO) list API. Aside from the AMDGPU additions, there is a fix for Android to avoid 32-bit apps from crashing in 64-bit Android, build system fixes, and other minor changes.
With this faster BO list API for AMDGPU, even when the code was merged there wasn't any indication by Marek of the performance implications. But we can test that out soon now as even following the libdrm 2.4.97 release, Mesa already bumped its libdrm requirement to this new version with Marek immediately adjusting the AMDGPU winsys code to begin making use of the new API. Even if it doesn't yield performance improvements for end-users, at least switching to the new API is a few lines of code lighter.
The list of libdrm 2.4.97 changes here.
