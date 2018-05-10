Libdrm 2.4.92 is now available as the newest version of the Mesa DRM library that most notably sits between the Mesa drivers and the Linux kernel Direct Rendering Manager code.
Arguably the most notable addition to Libdrm 2.4.92 is now supporting Intel Icelake "Gen 11" graphics. Those initial bits are now in place to go along with Intel's ongoing upbringing of Icelake graphics within the DRM kernel driver and Mesa ANV/i965 drivers. On the Intel side is also syncing against the latest Cannonlake PCI IDs, adding a Kabylake PCI ID that was missing up until now, and other basic Intel updates.
A significant amount of Libdrm 2.4.92 activity revolved around improving the DRM library's Meson build system support. There are a number of updates to improve the Meson build system support that is complementary to its current Autotools handling.
A complete list of the Libdrm 2.4.92 changes can be found via the mailing list announcement.
