Version 2.4.91 of the Mesa DRM library (libdrm) is now available for this component that notably sits between the Linux kernel and various user-space clients like Mesa and the X.Org Server.
Libdrm 2.4.91 isn't an overly big release but a few changes worth noting include:
- Several AMDGPU updates/fixes, including AMDGPU_VA_RANGE_HIGH support for returning high virtual addresses.
- Minor improvements to the Meson build system support.
- Various Android fixes/improvements around GrAlloc.
- The Freedreno code now adds an interface to get buffer addresses, which is needed for the OpenCL/Clover support for Freedreno.
All the details on libdrm 2.4.91 can be found via the release announcement.
Add A Comment