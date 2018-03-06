Libdrm 2.4.91 Released With AMDGPU, Android & Freedreno Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 March 2018 at 07:44 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Version 2.4.91 of the Mesa DRM library (libdrm) is now available for this component that notably sits between the Linux kernel and various user-space clients like Mesa and the X.Org Server.

Libdrm 2.4.91 isn't an overly big release but a few changes worth noting include:

- Several AMDGPU updates/fixes, including AMDGPU_VA_RANGE_HIGH support for returning high virtual addresses.

- Minor improvements to the Meson build system support.

- Various Android fixes/improvements around GrAlloc.

- The Freedreno code now adds an interface to get buffer addresses, which is needed for the OpenCL/Clover support for Freedreno.

All the details on libdrm 2.4.91 can be found via the release announcement.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Intel Mesa OpenGL Driver Lands 48-bit Addressing Support, Lets Up To ~256TB Of vRAM
MSAA Fast Clears Flipped On For Intel ANV Vulkan Driver
GraphicsFuzz Demo Works On Fuzzing Your GPU Drivers Through WebGL In The Browser
RadeonSI NIR Support Is Getting Squared Away, A Call For More Game Testing
Mesa 17.3.6 Released To Fix Intel GPU Hangs
Freedreno Is Looking Forward To Mesa SPIR-V/OpenCL Too
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
The Linux Kernel Prepares To Be Further Locked Down When Under UEFI Secure Boot
Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML
AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org Driver Released
Sculpt Aims To Be A General-Purpose OS Built Atop Genode