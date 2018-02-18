Marek Olšák on Saturday released the big libdrm 2.4.90 DRM library update that sits between Mesa and other GPU user-space components and the kernel's Direct Rendering Manager code.
The libdrm 2.4.90 update is a big one with quite a number of changes. Among the work for libdrm 2.4.90 are:
- Rolling out the Meson build system support. This Meson build system to complement Autotools was done by Dylan Baker who was also responsible for Mesa's Meson port.
- More Intel Coffee Lake PCI IDs was added to the Intel libdrm code.
- A number of fixes for AMDGPU, including fixes/additions needed for the 32-bit pointer support now used by RadeonSI in Mesa Git.
- A few improvements for Android.
- Various other fixes and changes to common libdrm code as well as Freedreno, the tests, and other bits.
The complete list of the few dozen changes for libdrm 2.4.90 can be found via the mailing list announcement.
