Mesa's DRM Library Looking To Change Its Versioning Scheme

Mesa's DRM library could soon be shifting to a date-based versioning scheme similar to what is already employed by Mesa itself (year.release) and the X.Org Server is also looking at similar versioning.
AMD developer Marek Olšák is looking at tagging a new libdrm release soon and with that he would like to shift to a meaningful time-based versioning system.
As it stands now, new libdrm releases have been 2.4.xx for many years with no real meaning. The proposal is to now use a format like Mesa for YEAR.N.0 or perhaps YEAR.MONTH.0 or even YEAR.MONTH.DAY. At least any of those formats would be more meaningful than the current 2.4 versioning scheme and provide users/developers with some easy guidance over the age of a given libdrm release.
As for the exact versioning format, Marek is seeking the feedback from other upstream developers in this mesa-dev thread.
Add A Comment