Libcamera Is Becoming An Increasingly Viable Open-Source Camera Support Implementation

With more cameras moving their image processing operations from micro-controllers to the CPU to save on manufacturing, libcamera was started last year to serve as an open-source camera support library across Linux / Android / ChromeOS for supporting these modern cameras.
Libcamera is now working with the likes of UVC cameras, the Rockchip RK3399 hardware, the Intel IPU3, and work-in-progress Raspberry Pi support.
From the Embedded Linux Conference 2019 in France last week, developer Jacopo Mondi launched the public API review period for this young library. Libcamera may just be one year old, but it is beginning to reach feature stability. Jacopo's slide deck (PDF) covers more details on the libcamera design.
Those wanting to learn more about this open-source camera support library can do so at libcamera.org.
