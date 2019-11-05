Libcamera Is Becoming An Increasingly Viable Open-Source Camera Support Implementation
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 November 2019 at 01:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
With more cameras moving their image processing operations from micro-controllers to the CPU to save on manufacturing, libcamera was started last year to serve as an open-source camera support library across Linux / Android / ChromeOS for supporting these modern cameras.

Libcamera is now working with the likes of UVC cameras, the Rockchip RK3399 hardware, the Intel IPU3, and work-in-progress Raspberry Pi support.

From the Embedded Linux Conference 2019 in France last week, developer Jacopo Mondi launched the public API review period for this young library. Libcamera may just be one year old, but it is beginning to reach feature stability. Jacopo's slide deck (PDF) covers more details on the libcamera design.

Those wanting to learn more about this open-source camera support library can do so at libcamera.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Running Ice Lake Out In The Cold - Intel Core i7-1065G7
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Dell Now Offering More Ubuntu Developer Edition Options For Their Comet Lake XPS
ASpeed DRM Driver Ported To Atomic Mode-Setting
Huawei Laptops Seeing Support Improvements With Linux 5.5 Kernel
SiFive U8-Series To Offer Much Greater RISC-V Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies
Trimming systemd Halved The Boot Time On A PocketBeagle ARM Linux Board
Dell Now Offering More Ubuntu Developer Edition Options For Their Comet Lake XPS