LibVNCServer 0.9.13 Released With Better Cross-Platform Coverage
LibVNCServer is the cross-platform library allowing the accelerated development of VNC server / Remote Framebuffer Protocol functionality into applications. LibVNCServer 0.9.13 is out as the first update to this library in more than one year and now comes with better cross-platform support.

LibVNCServer 0.9.13 is described by its developers as "truly a cross platform release." Seeing the most improvements are macOS and Windows with being the first release of this library having "full support" for Windows while the macOS support is now considered "fully working production grade."

LibVNCServer 0.9.13 also has build system improvements, security improvements, TLS handling improvements, and other fixes. LibVNCClient as the client-side library also received similar work.

More details on the v0.9.13 work via GitHub.
