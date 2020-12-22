Merged into the Linux kernel back in 2015 was the TraceFS file-system to better address Linux tracing use-cases that previously were handled atop DebugFS. Now LibTraceFS has reached version 1.0 as the user-space library around TraceFS after being spun out of Trace-CMD earlier this year.
TraceFS is a pseudo, stackable file-system for capturing file-system traces in a portable manner. TraceFS is designed explicitly for this use-case rather than the prior tracing tacked atop DebugFS. LibTraceFS was born out of the trace-cmd front-end to the Linux kernel ftrace tracer. LibTraceFS outside of trace-cmd provides an API for accessing the TraceFS directory and various tracing features in a convenient library form or simply for consuming the data.
Tuesday saw the release of libtracefs 1.0.0 as the first official release of the library for interacting with TraceFS. The documentation covers more on the functionality currently offered by this library in v1.0 form.
