Lenovo To Make Their BIOS/UEFI Updates Easier For Linux Users Via LVFS

Lenovo is making it easier for their customers running Linux to update their firmware now on ThinkPad, ThinkStation, and ThinkCenter hardware.
Lenovo has joined the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) and following collaboration with the upstream developers is beginning to roll-out support for offering their device firmware on this platform so it can be easily updated by users with the fwupd stack. Kudos to all involved especially with Lenovo ThinkPads being very popular among Linux users.
Red Hat's Richard Hughes outlined the Lenovo collaboration on his blog and more Lenovo device firmware will begin appearing on LVFS in the next few weeks.
In his post, Richard also called out HP as now being one of the few major vendors not yet officially backing the LVFS.
