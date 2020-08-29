Lenovo Starts Offering Up Fedora Linux Pre-Loaded Systems From Their Web Store
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 August 2020 at 06:22 PM EDT.
As a follow up from the news earlier this summer of Lenovo planning to certify their ThinkPad and ThinkStation lines for Linux from Ubuntu and Red Hat while also offering distribution choices like Fedora, that work is proceeding with Lenovo now offering up their first system from their web store that comes pre-loaded with Fedora.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is available with Fedora preloaded while still offering up options from Core i5 through Core i7 10th Gen CPUs, 8GB / 16GB of RAM, a variety of display options (including 14-inch 4K), etc.

Additional models with Fedora are expected moving forward as well as other Linux distributions.

Red Hat developers have applauded the move. Lenovo is making use of a stock Fedora Workstation installation without any vendor customizations but will be relying upon the existing Fedora/FESCo processes should any changes be needed moving forward.

Former Red Hat developer Alberto Ruiz also commented, "The other thing they're doing right is pressing the silicon vendors to support Linux upstream too. Lenovo trully is pushing the envelope here." Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat also commented, "Can confirm; worked with dozens of ODMs and ISVs on behalf of Lenovo."

Hopefully this is just the start of many good things to come for Lenovo and Linux.
