Left 4 Dead 2 Updated With Vulkan Rendering Via DXVK, Many Other Improvements

Similar to Portal 2 getting Vulkan rendering support earlier this year by leveraging DXVK to convert Direct3D calls to Vulkan, Valve's Left 4 Dead 2 has now received similar treatment alongside a big update out today.
Left 4 Dead 2 debuted more than one decade ago and powered by the Source Engine while now is receiving Vulkan API support thanks to DXVK for allowing the non-intrusive Direct3D over Vulkan routing. Today's Left 4 Dead 2 update can be enabled with the Vulkan renderer back-end via the -vulkan CLI launch option. When making use of Vulkan is also now better support for ultra-wide monitors with this game on Linux.
Today's Left 4 Dead 2 update also brings many bug fixes, DPI-aware for HiDPI displays, better fullscreen quad rendering performance, controller handling enhancements, and a variety of other updates and new features for L4D2.
More details on today's big update to Left 4 Dead 2 with Vulkan API support can be found via the game's update announcement.
