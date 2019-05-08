Endless Is Now Trying To Teach Kids To Program With Linux Games
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 8 May 2019 at 12:17 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Endless Computers, the startup that has been heavy contributors to GNOME among other open-source projects as part of their endeavor for selling low-cost computers in developing countries powered by their own Linux distribution and recently began offering a $299 laptop to teach kids to code is now hoping to motivate more kids to get involved with programming through Linux games.

Endless has launched Endless Studios and are working on a set of Unity-powered games that are a collection of "coding games" hoping to get kids involved with programming. The games are targeting kids as young as eight years old.

With Endless being quite open-source focused, it's a pity they didn't go for the likes of the Godot Game Engine for their games as opposed to the commercial/proprietary Unity game engine.

Those wanting to learn more about this new Endless effort to try to motivate kids to code through Linux gaming can read today's press release and the new gaming site at TheThirdTerminal.com.
