Lavapipe Continues Advancing CPU-Based Vulkan - Now Supports Transform Feedback
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 December 2020 at 12:44 AM EST. 2 Comments
MESA --
Lavapipe (nee Vallium) continues picking up more functionality for this software-based Vulkan implementation just as LLVMpipe is to OpenGL.

Lavapipe debuted in Mesa 20.3 and has continued progressing with its Vulkan capabilities for this CPU-based driver. The Lavapipe work continues to be primarily spearheaded by Red Hat's David Airlie who is quite prolific in the open-source graphics driver area.

The latest feature work of Lavapipe being merged into Mesa 21.0 is Vulkan Transform Feedback (VK_EXT_transform_feedback) support. This merge request was honored tonight for landing the Lavapipe transform feedback implementation. Like with the rest of the Lavapipe code, LLVMpipe is also leveraged in part for providing this transform feedback functionality.

The Vulkan Transform Feedback extension was introduced two years ago for helping the likes of DXVK / VKD3D and other graphics API porting efforts atop Vulkan.

This month Lavapipe has also seen other Vulkan extensions enabled like KHR_descriptor_update_template, KHR_push_descriptor, EXT_shader_stencil_export, and other work. The Mesa 21.0 feature freeze won't start until the beginning of February so there is still plenty of time for additional Lavapipe functionality to land.
2 Comments
Related News
Mesa 20.3.1 Released With Several RADV Fixes, Other Driver Updates
Mesa 21.0 Merges Initial Direct3D 12 Support For WSL
Classic OSMesa Retires In Mesa 21.0 As The Worst Of The Software Rendering Paths
Raspberry Pi OpenGL Driver Seeing Faster Blit Support Come Mesa 21.0
Mesa 20.3 Released With Big Improvements For Open-Source Graphics Drivers
Mesa Now 2~5x Faster For SPECViewPerf Following OpenGL Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs
GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released
Firefox 84 Rolling Out With WebRender By Default Appearing For Some Linux Setups
Debian Working To Modernize Its Website, Rolls Out New Homepage
Maple Tree "RFC" Patches Sent Out As New Data Structure To Help With Linux Performance
Btrfs Has Many Nice Improvements, Better Performance With Linux 5.11