Mesa's CPU-Based Software Vulkan Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 21 March 2022 at 05:43 AM EDT.
The recent work by Mike Blumenkrantz on getting Lavapipe to advertise Vulkan 1.3 has successfully landed within Mesa 22.1.

Vulkan 1.3 released back in January and was quickly supported by the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV drivers within Mesa given it is mostly about promoting new extensions to core. It's taken longer for Lavapipe given it still had some extensions to implement and other changes to make.


It was just one year ago Lavapipe added Vulkan 1.2 and then Vulkan 1.2 support last September. The turnaround continues improving with Vulkan 1.3 now being advertised by Lavapipe just a few months after that spec update. Lavapipe is to Vulkan as LLVMpipe is to Gallium3D's OpenGL support for running atop CPUs.

The merge happened overnight with putting all of the necessary bits into place. Blumenkrantz is known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation and he is being funded by Valve while he has also been working on Lavapipe improvements too.
