Patches Pending That Bring Vulkan 1.3 To Lavapipe
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 19 March 2022 at 05:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
The recent work around Lavapipe picking up many new Vulkan extensions is culminating with Vulkan 1.3 support for this CPU-based Vulkan software implementation.

Beyond the many recent Lavapipe patches to land in Vulkan 1.3, a few remaining extension patches are under review for landing and then at that point all the pieces will be in place for Lavapipe being able to declare Vulkan 1.3 support.

EXT_inline_uniform_block, KHR_synchronization2, and demote/terminate work is the last patches needing to be landed before Lavapipe can go ahead and land its pending Vulkan 1.3 support.


Vulkan 1.3 support is about wrapped up for Lavapipe in Mesa!


Mike Blumenkrantz who has led the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan development effort is the one that recently has been contributing a lot to Lavapipe, which is to Vulkan as LLVMpipe is to software OpenGL implementations. Mike blogged that he hopes to have this Vulkan 1.3 work wrapped up next week, which would put all these goodies in time for next quarter's Mesa 22.1 feature release.

Vulkan 1.3 shipped back in January. With Mesa 22.0 there is Vulkan 1.3 for the Radeon RADV and Intel ANV drivers while it's good to see this timely support now coming for Lavapipe too.
