Lavapipe Vulkan Software Implementation Now Compliant With Vulkan 1.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 July 2022 at 05:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The Mesa Lavapipe driver that provides a CPU-based Vulkan implementation is now officially compliant with the Vulkan 1.3 specification.

Back in May was when this Vulkan software implementation marked Vulkan 1.2 compliance. Meanwhile Lavapipe already has been exposing Vulkan 1.3 albeit wasn't formally recognized as v1.3 compliance until now.

Red Hat's David Airlie has announced that The Khronos Group has now formally recognized Lavapipe as a Vulkan 1.3 implementation. Lavapipe is to Vulkan as LLVMpipe is to OpenGL.


As submission 696, Lavapipe is recognized as Vulkan 1.3 compliant with testing on a AMD Ryzen 7 1800X. The current Mesa 22.1 stable was used for this submission.
Add A Comment
Related News
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Ready To Switch To Lazy Descriptors - Big Performance Win
Rewritten R600g NIR Backend Merged For Mesa 22.2 - Improves Radeon HD 5000/6000 Series
Mesa 22.2 Pushed Back By Two Weeks To Let More Features Land
Etnaviv Gallium3D Lands Async Shader Compilation With ARB_parallel_shader_compile
Mesa's Lima Gallium3D Driver Lands 4x MSAA Support
Vulkan Mesh Shaders To Closely Mirror Direct3D 12 Capabilities
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Benchmarking The Linux 5.19 Kernel Built With "-O3 -march=native"
GCC Rust Approved By Steering Committee, Likely To Land For GCC 13
"Retbleed" Published As Arbitrary Speculative Execution With Return Instructions
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
AMD Is Hiring To Improve Its Linux Graphics Driver Installation Experience
X.Org Server Hit By New Local Privilege Escalation, Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilities
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem