Mesa's Lavapipe Now Officially Vulkan 1.2 Conformant
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 27 May 2022 at 07:00 PM EDT.
Lavapipe as Mesa's software/CPU-based Vulkan implementation akin to LLVMpipe for OpenGL is now officially Vulkan 1.2 conformant.

Prolific Mesa / Linux graphics stack contributor David Airlie of Red Hat announced ahead of the US holiday weekend that Lavapipe is formally Vulkan 1.2 conformant! Towards the end of last year Lavapipe enabled Vulkan 1.2 but it took some time for fixes and then submitting the Vulkan Conformance Test Suite (CTS) results to The Khronos Group for approval. But now it's all official thanks to the work of David Airlie, Mike Blumenkrantz, and other Mesa developers.


Even better, Lavapipe effectively has Vulkan 1.3 support more recently and Airlie expects to submit those CTS results to Khronos for officially validating that version too.
