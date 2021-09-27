Lavapipe Mesa Software Driver Enables Vulkan 1.2 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 27 September 2021 at 05:10 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Adding to the growing list of Mesa 21.3 features for next quarter's feature release is Lavapipe now supporting Vulkan 1.2.

Lavapipe is Mesa's software-based Vulkan implementation akin to LLVMpipe for OpenGL. With the latest Mesa Git / 21.3-devel code, Lavapipe now exposes Vulkan 1.2 support.

All necessary Vulkan 1.2 changes are now in place with only optional extensions remaining.

This Lavapipe work as usual was led by Red Hat's David Airlie.

Details on the latest patches pushing Lavapipe over the Vulkan 1.2 line can be found via this merge request.

Mesa 21.3 stable should be out in November.
