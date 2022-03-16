Mesa's Lavapipe Vulkan Software Implementation Adds More Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 March 2022 at 05:26 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
Mesa developer Mike Blumenkrantz who is employed by Valve and known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan work has recently been working on enhancements to Lavapipe.

Lavapipe is Mesa's generic CPU-based software Vulkan implementation as LLVMpipe is to OpenGL. In the past two days Blumenkrantz has landed a number of improvements to the Lavapipe code for Mesa 22.1.

Among the newly enabled Vulkan extensions for Lavapipe include EXT_image_robustness, EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control, EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback, KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory, KHR_format_feature_flags2, KHR_memory_model, KHR_shader_integer_dot_product, and KHR_maintenance4.

Beyond all those new extensions now wired up, there have also been many other patches improving Lavapipe recently in Mesa Git.
2 Comments
Related News
PanVK Pulls Back From Advertising Vulkan 1.1 For Now
Mesa 22.0 Released With Vulkan 1.3, Many Open-Source Intel & AMD Driver Improvements
Panfrost's Vulkan Driver Progressing On Compute Shaders
Raspberry Pi V3D Driver Enables Anisotropic Filtering
Mesa's Venus VirtIO-GPU Vulkan Driver Adds Code To Handle ANGLE
AMD Adds Support For New "GFX1036" / "GFX1037" Hardware To Linux OpenGL Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On SMP/Multi-Core Support
Linux 5.18 Plans To Switch From C89 To C11/GNU11 C Version
AMD Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Closing In On 4 Million Lines
BHI: The Newest Spectre Vulnerability Affecting Intel & Arm CPUs
Mesa 22.0 Released With Vulkan 1.3, Many Open-Source Intel & AMD Driver Improvements
MGLRU Continues To Look Very Promising For Linux Kernel Performance
Linux x86 Ready To Remove Its Old 32-bit a.out Support
Blender 3.1 Released With New Features Sans AMD HIP Linux GPU Acceleration