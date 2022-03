Mesa's Lavapipe Vulkan Software Implementation Adds More Extensions

Mesa developer Mike Blumenkrantz who is employed by Valve and known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan work has recently been working on enhancements to Lavapipe. Lavapipe is Mesa's generic CPU-based software Vulkan implementation as LLVMpipe is to OpenGL. In the past two days Blumenkrantz has landed a number of improvements to the Lavapipe code for Mesa 22.1.Among the newly enabled Vulkan extensions for Lavapipe include EXT_image_robustness KHR_shader_integer_dot_product , and KHR_maintenance4 Beyond all those new extensions now wired up, there have also been many other patches improving Lavapipe recently in Mesa Git.