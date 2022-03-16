Mesa's Lavapipe Vulkan Software Implementation Adds More Extensions

Mesa developer Mike Blumenkrantz who is employed by Valve and known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan work has recently been working on enhancements to Lavapipe.
Lavapipe is Mesa's generic CPU-based software Vulkan implementation as LLVMpipe is to OpenGL. In the past two days Blumenkrantz has landed a number of improvements to the Lavapipe code for Mesa 22.1.
Among the newly enabled Vulkan extensions for Lavapipe include EXT_image_robustness, EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control, EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback, KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory, KHR_format_feature_flags2, KHR_memory_model, KHR_shader_integer_dot_product, and KHR_maintenance4.
Beyond all those new extensions now wired up, there have also been many other patches improving Lavapipe recently in Mesa Git.
