Mesa's LLVMpipe Flips On ARB_gl_spirv, Help Sought For Lavapipe Windows Port
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 February 2021 at 06:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa's LLVMpipe OpenGL software driver has now enabled ARB_gl_spirv and ARB_spirv_extensions, which now rounds it out of the major extensions needed to advertise OpenGL 4.6.

This OpenGL software driver building atop LLVM and Gallium3D now handles the OpenGL SPIR-V extensions for being able to ingest SPIR-V shaders. The SPIR-V support was one of the big additions for OpenGL 4.6.

With this commit today the SPIR-V support is flipped on for LLVMpipe and turns out to work fine. LLVMpipe is now nearly rounded out on supporting all major OpenGL functionality for the CPU-based execution. Granted, don't expect too much out of the performance for those thinking LLVMpipe can be used for running games on today's CPUs.

Lavapipe that is to Vulkan as LLVMpipe is to OpenGL continues evolving as well. Recently a developer has been working on a port of Lavapipe to Windows as a CPU-based Vulkan driver. That independent developer issued a call for help/interest on the Mesa mailing list for anyone else interested in seeing Lavapipe on Windows. Those interested in that effort can learn more via Gitlab.
Add A Comment
Related News
Zink On Mesa 21.1-devel Now Achieves OpenGL 4.3 Over Vulkan
Panfrost Gallium3D Lands Its New Bifrost Scheduler In Mesa 21.1
Zink Can Now Run On Lavapipe But You Really Want To Avoid It
Broadcom V3D Will See Slightly Higher Performance With Mesa 21.1
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver
Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Has Been Picking Up More Extensions, Wayland WSI
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
It's 2021 And The Linux Kernel's Floppy Driver Is Still Seeing The Occasional Patch
Fedora 34 Will See HarfBuzz-Enabled FreeType As The Latest For This Huge Feature Release
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver
EndeavourOS Issues First 2021 Release For Easy-To-Use Arch-Based Linux Distro