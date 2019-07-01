Latte Dock 0.9 Beta Brings Wayland Improvements, Smoother Experience
It's been over one year since the release of Latte Dock 0.8 as this KDE-aligned desktop dock while now the v0.9 release isn't too far away.

Latte Dock 0.9 continues maturing its Wayland support though is still deemed a technology preview for the v0.9 series but should be in much better standing all-around.

Latte Dock 0.9 also has many bug fixes in general, various improvements to provide a "smoother experience" compared to the previous release, new color handling improvements, settings refinements, and various other tweaks to polish up this dock for the KDE desktop.

Those wanting to learn more about the Latte Dock 0.9 Beta can do so from today's release announcement.
