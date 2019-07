Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

After being in development the past year and in beta the past few weeks , Latte Dock 0.9 is now officially out as this KDE-aligned desktop dock.Latte Dock 0.9 brings new indicators, settings improvements, improved badgets. better Wayland support though still a technology preview, and a variety of other polishing and additions to this KDE-focused dock.

More details on Latte Dock 0.9 via its release announcement