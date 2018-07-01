For fans of Latte Dock, the KDE Plasma aligned desktop dock, the version 0.8 release is around the corner with many new features to present.
Latte Dock 0.8 has been working on improvements around multiple layouts, better Wayland support to the point it should be quite usable for a great daily experience, better handling in non-composited environments, animation enhancements, new global shortcuts, various KWin integration improvements, separator improvements, and much more.
Out today is the final beta ahead of the v0.8 release. The Latte Dock developers plan to officially release Latte Dock 0.8 around the middle of July.
The brief Latte Dock 0.8 final beta release announcement can be read via this blog post.
Add A Comment