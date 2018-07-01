Latte Dock 0.8 is now available as the latest feature update for this open-source, KDE-aligned desktop dock.
Latte Dock 0.8 adds multiple task separators, new layout settings, new appearance settings, panel/dock mode changing, various new community layouts, larger badges, new command-line options, a number of Wayland improvements, new global shortcuts, and various other enhancements.
Screenshots and more information about Latte Dock 0.8 are available via today's release announcement.
