For fans of Latte Dock, the KDE Plasma aligned desktop "dock", is out with a big development release ahead of the Latte Dock 0.8 release that will be coming up soon.
The Latte Dock 0.7.79 development release delivers on a number of Wayland improvements when paired with the latest Plasma, now supports multiple layouts, improved experience for non-composited desktops, a new smart dynamic background feature, new appearance settings, new global shortcuts, updated preview tooltips, and a great deal of other improvements.
Latte Dock fans can learn more about the v0.7.79 development release via the developer's blog. The code remains available via GitHub.
1 Comment