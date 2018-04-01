Latte Dock 0.7.79 Released With Wayland Improvements, New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 2 April 2018 at 05:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
For fans of Latte Dock, the KDE Plasma aligned desktop "dock", is out with a big development release ahead of the Latte Dock 0.8 release that will be coming up soon.

The Latte Dock 0.7.79 development release delivers on a number of Wayland improvements when paired with the latest Plasma, now supports multiple layouts, improved experience for non-composited desktops, a new smart dynamic background feature, new appearance settings, new global shortcuts, updated preview tooltips, and a great deal of other improvements.



Latte Dock fans can learn more about the v0.7.79 development release via the developer's blog. The code remains available via GitHub.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

