Latte Dock 0.10 Released

It's been two years already since Latte Dock 0.9 was released while finally Latte Dock 0.10 is ready to officially meet the world this weekend.Latte Dock as this popular desktop dock for KDE desktops now supports having multiple docks and panels on the same edge, floating docks and panels support, new visibility modes, on-demand sidebars, various applet improvements, improved layout dialogs, and much more. There are also many bug fixes and other improvements -- more than two thousand commits since Latte Dock 0.9.

More details on Latte Dock 0.10 via the release announcement