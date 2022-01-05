LatencyFleX Is An Open-Source, Vendor-Agnostic Alternative To NVIDIA Reflex
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 5 January 2022 at 05:48 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
NVIDIA Reflex is an SDK for game developers for measuring and reducing rendering latency. But now there is an alternative, open-source implementation of those APIs that can work across drivers/vendors while still helping to reduce rendering latency: meet LatencyFleX.

LatencyFleX is a vendor/game agnostic latency reduction middleware solution that can be used as a drop-in replacement to NVIDIA Reflex usage. LatencyFleX can work with Windows games running on Linux under Steam Play via Proton-NVAPI integration. There is also experimental support for directly hooking into Unreal Engine 4 and Unity games.


NVIDIA's overview of their Reflex SDK.


This independently developed, open-source project has been tested with games like Ghostrunner, Splitgate, and Overwatch that support NVIDIA Reflex.


LatencyFleX


For those interested in learning more about this new open-source project there is the LatencyFleX GitHub. This blog post by Tatsuyuki Ishi covers the pursued approach for vendor-agnostic game rendering latency reduction while working with (theoretically) any game that supports NVIDIA Reflex. Interesting work!
1 Comment
Related News
Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare
Mesa's RADV Driver Lands Workaround For Flickering Issue With F1 2021
OBS Studio 27.2 Beta Brings SVT-AV1 Support, Official Flatpak Support
Ogre 2.3 Released With Vulkan Render Support, Other Engine Updates
SuperTux 0.6.3 Brings In-Game Improvements, WebAssembly Support
Unigine 2.15 Continues As One Of The Most Beautiful Engines, Vulkan Still W.I.P.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life
2021 Brought A Convenient Installer For Arch Linux, Powering The Steam Deck
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Fedora 36 Looking To Change Its Default Fonts