Intel Prepares More DG2/Alchemist & Xe HP Driver Improvements For Linux 5.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 March 2022 at 07:47 AM EST. Add A Comment
Intel's big open-source Linux graphics driver engineering team has submitted their last feature pull of new material for inclusion into the upcoming Linux 5.18 kernel. Intel engineers remain very busy on the discrete GPU enablement both for the DG2/Alchemist Arc graphics cards as well as the forthcoming compute accelerators.

On the DG2/Alchemist front this final i915 kernel graphics driver update for Linux 5.18 has the early work around small BAR support as part of their Resizable BAR handling. There is also now 64K page support for DG2 rather than being limited to 4K. There is also accelerated memory migration code.


Intel continues working heavily on the open-source Linux graphics driver support for their upcoming dedicated GPUs.


Meanwhile when it comes to Intel's Xe HP SDV (software development vehicle) support ahead of Ponte Vecchio and other compute accelerators, there is now flat CCS detection and the initial work around Compute Command Streamer support for this hardware lacking 3D pipeline/engine support.

This pull request also has some GuC microcontroller handling fixes for ARM platforms (as part of their work for helping ensure Intel dGPUs can work on other CPU architectures) and also now prevents the i915 kernel driver from building on a real-time kernel configuration (PREEMPT_RT). The Intel Linux graphics driver currently runs into deadlocks and warnings for PREEMPT_RT builds. Considering Intel recently acquired Linutronix and will be working to get the real-time patches over the finish line and into the mainline kernel, hopefully Intel's i915 driver will soon be fixed up for RT builds.

This final batch of patches for the Intel kernel graphics driver feature work for Linux 5.18 can be found via this pull.
