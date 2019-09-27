A Last Call For Our Phoronix Premium 2019 Autumn Special
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 27 September 2019 at 06:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Just a friendly reminder in case you wanted to help support our open-source/Linux news coverage, Linux hardware reviews, and benchmarking work.

Last week we kicked off the Phoronix Premium 2019 Oktoberfest special for going "premium" at a discounted rate to enjoy the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits. That special is expiring this weekend, at the end of day on Sunday (29 September).

So if wanting to support Phoronix this autumn while enjoying premium at a special rate, go check out the deal. Thanks for your support or at the very leasr to please not view this site with any ad-blocker.
