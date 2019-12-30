A Last Call To Show Your Support In 2019
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 30 December 2019
PREMIUM --
Just a friendly reminder that if you wish to show your support in 2019 and take part in our Christmas / New Year's deal, time is quickly running out.

Through the end of the year (irregardless of timezone) is the special for joining Phoronix Premium at a special rate. Premium gets you ad-free access, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits all while supporting the operations at Phoronix Media going on now for fifteen and a half years.

See all of the details on our Winter Special via these instructions for showing your support and helping to ensure a successful and interesting 2020 for Linux hardware benchmarking and open-source news coverage.

Thanks for your support.
